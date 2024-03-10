Mizuho Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $390.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRWD. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $371.50.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike stock opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.97 and a 200-day moving average of $232.05. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.