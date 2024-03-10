Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

