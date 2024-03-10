MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 28th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0337 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MMT stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

