MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 28th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0337 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MMT stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $4.70.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
