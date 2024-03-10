MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of CXH opened at $7.54 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $72,000.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

