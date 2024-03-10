MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0203 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24,958 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

