MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0203 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Intermediate Income Trust
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Stock Average Calculator
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.