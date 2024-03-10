MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 40,859 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 23.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

