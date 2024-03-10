MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $107.00 on Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $561.82 million and approximately $42.90 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $107.00 or 0.00153872 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00018457 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00025853 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001845 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,498.14 or 0.99939887 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 109.0121169 USD and is up 4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $39,869,814.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

