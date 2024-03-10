Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $77.23 million and $712,664.03 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00004222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,197,804 coins and its circulating supply is 26,156,846 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

