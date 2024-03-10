Metal Price Hits $2.34 on Top Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Metal has a market cap of $155.73 million and approximately $85.99 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metal has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $2.34 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metal Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

