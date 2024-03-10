Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Shares Up 0.1%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.15. 7,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 12,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

About Merchants Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBINM Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

