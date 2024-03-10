Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 8,547 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after buying an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,495,000 after buying an additional 1,216,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

