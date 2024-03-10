Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.22% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,004,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter.

JMST opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

