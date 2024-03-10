Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,665 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.