Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 258 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,977 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $337,567,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $158.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

