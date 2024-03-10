Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 14,228 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,952 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STM. StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

NYSE:STM opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

