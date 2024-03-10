MELD (MELD) Price Hits $0.0168 on Major Exchanges

MELD (MELD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. MELD has a total market capitalization of $62.89 million and approximately $667,731.72 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MELD has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,747,695,971 tokens. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01669616 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $788,508.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

