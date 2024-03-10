Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Medpace by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.67.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP opened at $405.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.87. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $419.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total transaction of $10,217,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,733,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,432,195.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total transaction of $10,217,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,733,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,432,195.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,379 shares of company stock worth $79,668,496. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

