McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1,449.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,700,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $77,091,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 711.3% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 480,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NYSE:MKC opened at $68.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

