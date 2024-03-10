Maverick Protocol Price Down 7.3% This Week (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.95 million and $23.95 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.63966056 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $18,046,474.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

