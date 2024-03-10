Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MLP opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $391.03 million, a P/E ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. Maui Land & Pineapple has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $20.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 35,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

