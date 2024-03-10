Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180,037 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $35,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $31,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $9.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.42. 40,992,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,295,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.83, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

