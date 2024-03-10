MARBLEX Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $109.26 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001453 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. MARBLEX has a market cap of $109.26 million and $3.44 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,928,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,362,031 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,928,275 with 108,362,030.79184207 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.99510752 USD and is up 17.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,751,797.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

