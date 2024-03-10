Mantle (MNT) Price Reaches $1.04 on Major Exchanges

Mantle (MNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Mantle token can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001497 BTC on exchanges. Mantle has a market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $215.35 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,231,662,126.0331407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 1.06128075 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $241,242,551.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

