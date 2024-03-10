Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $37.20 million and $76,710.94 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00018220 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00025210 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001825 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,430.59 or 1.00007869 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008656 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00156109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000888 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $111,739.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.