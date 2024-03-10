MagnetGold Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. MagnetGold has a market cap of $48.46 million and $3,020.02 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

