Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $382.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $347.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $309.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $255.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.87. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of -0.48. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 81,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

