MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.49), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 87.70% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

MacroGenics Trading Down 15.0 %

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.94 and a beta of 2.12. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $159,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $159,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,636 shares of company stock valued at $827,498 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,211,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.