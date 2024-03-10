Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,659.39% and a negative return on equity of 77.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share.
Lumos Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $4.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumos Pharma
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 58.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma Company Profile
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lumos Pharma
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.