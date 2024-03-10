Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,659.39% and a negative return on equity of 77.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumos Pharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 58.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

