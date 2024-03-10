Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva Sells 19,499 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$8.80.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.8035892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.40.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also

