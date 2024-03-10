LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Price Target Cut to $7.75 by Analysts at UBS Group

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $9.00 to $7.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LXU. Piper Sandler downgraded LSB Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.96.

LXU opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $559.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,183,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 805.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 923,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 27.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 597,482 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 966.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 591,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $5,461,000. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

