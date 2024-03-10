Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LOW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.95. 1,503,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,088. The company has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $245.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.88 and a 200 day moving average of $214.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.