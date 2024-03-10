Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $51.65 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.20.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,691. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

