Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $8.23 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.23 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $35.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $37.86 EPS.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD stock opened at $288.46 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.85.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.05 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 32.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.