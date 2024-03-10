Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11, reports. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Lipocine Price Performance

LPCN stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Lipocine has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $7.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

