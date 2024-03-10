Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Earns Buy Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$0.70 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$0.85. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Liberty Gold Price Performance
Shares of TSE LGD opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. Liberty Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.35.
About Liberty Gold
