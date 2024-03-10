Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Earns Buy Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$0.70 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$0.85. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Shares of TSE LGD opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. Liberty Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

