Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $505.00 at TD Cowen

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennox International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lennox International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $449.58.

Lennox International Stock Performance

NYSE LII opened at $470.74 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $232.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $446.72 and a 200-day moving average of $411.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam raised its stake in Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

