LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LZ shares. Barclays reduced their price target on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

In related news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,122.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,122.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $239,430.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,621 shares of company stock valued at $771,285. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 487.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 176,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 669.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 232.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

