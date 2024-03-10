Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 618,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,448 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $82,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lear by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,226,452,000 after buying an additional 227,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 6.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,998,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,900,000 after acquiring an additional 121,905 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Lear Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Lear stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.30. The stock had a trading volume of 375,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,094. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,379 shares of company stock worth $2,205,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

