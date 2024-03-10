Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Trimmed by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1,422.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,976 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 595,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after acquiring an additional 70,128 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $51.51 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

