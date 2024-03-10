Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 66,289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,910,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,800 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,508 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,962,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.22. 707,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.