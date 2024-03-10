Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Sells 589 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. 545,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,242. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.