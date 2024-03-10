Lancashire (LON:LRE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 750 ($9.52) price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.09) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.15) to GBX 825 ($10.47) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.15) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 738.33 ($9.37).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.86%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,926.83%.
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
