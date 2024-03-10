L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Boosted by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.6% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,684,000 after purchasing an additional 47,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LHX traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,811. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

