L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Given New $23.00 Price Target at B. Riley

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded L.B. Foster from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.05 million, a P/E ratio of 179.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.65 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.85% of L.B. Foster at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.