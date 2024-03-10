Komodo Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $48.66 million and $2.62 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00077679 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00048050 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000070 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,577,438 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

