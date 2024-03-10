Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.13.

KSS opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

