Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 45,483,978 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Kodal Minerals from GBX 1.65 ($0.02) to GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Kodal Minerals Stock Performance

About Kodal Minerals

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.44.

Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

