KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 0.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.05% of KLA worth $31,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.
KLA Trading Down 3.3 %
KLAC stock traded down $24.05 on Friday, hitting $699.21. 1,121,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,027. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $625.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.34.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
