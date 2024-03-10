KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 0.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.05% of KLA worth $31,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.

KLA Trading Down 3.3 %

KLAC stock traded down $24.05 on Friday, hitting $699.21. 1,121,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,027. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $625.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.