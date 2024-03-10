Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Shares of KTCC opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 12.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Key Tronic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Key Tronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 30.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.