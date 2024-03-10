Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of KTCC opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.43.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
