Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Insider Kerry Porritt Acquires 15,000 Shares

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) insider Kerry Porritt acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 934 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £140,100 ($177,814.44).

LON:KLR opened at GBX 1,000 ($12.69) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 866.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 811.59. Keller Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 618.80 ($7.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,019 ($12.93). The firm has a market cap of £727.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,204.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 31.30 ($0.40) dividend. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,578.31%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Keller Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,300 ($16.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

